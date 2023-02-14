Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Sunshine Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

