Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 275,495 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.93.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

