Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.