Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after buying an additional 1,230,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 770,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.