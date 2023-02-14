Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

