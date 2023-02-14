Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 282,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,370. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

