Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 282,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,370. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.