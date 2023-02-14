Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
SDIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 13.0 %
Shares of SDIG opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
