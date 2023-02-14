Strike (STRK) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.93 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $14.03 or 0.00063064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,579,540 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

