Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.