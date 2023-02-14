Streakk Tops One Day Volume of $234,551.96 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $229.26 or 0.01030541 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $234,551.96 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.14 or 0.28741288 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 223.65886806 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,767.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

