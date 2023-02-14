Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $451,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

