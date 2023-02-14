Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

