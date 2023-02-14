Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 337.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $441,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 93.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 130.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 299,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Oracle by 91.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 46,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

