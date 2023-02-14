Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

