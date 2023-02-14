Strategic Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

