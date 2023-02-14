Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,460 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

About Devon Energy

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

