Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 803,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stratasys by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 406,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Stratasys Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

