StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $103.62. 155,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,298 shares of company stock worth $2,734,365. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading

