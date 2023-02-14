Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,632 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery comprises 7.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.80% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 293,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.30. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

APEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

