Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. XOMA comprises about 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Up 1.0 %

XOMA Company Profile

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

