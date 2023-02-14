Stonepine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the quarter. Rezolute accounts for about 3.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 8.07% of Rezolute worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rezolute from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

RZLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

