StockNews.com Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 334,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,767. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

