StockNews.com Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Buy”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $30.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,614.31. 334,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,552.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

