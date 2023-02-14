StockNews.com Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APPS. B. Riley lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,232. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

