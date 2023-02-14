StockNews.com Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on APPS. B. Riley lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,232. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.