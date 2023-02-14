StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.