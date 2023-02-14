StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.59. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

