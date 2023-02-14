StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
