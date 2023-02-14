StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

