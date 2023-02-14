Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 14th (ADNT, ALV, APTV, AXL, BWA, DAN, DYN, F, FSR, GM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 14th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of. Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

