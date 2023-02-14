Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $71.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.