StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.2 %

STEP stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

