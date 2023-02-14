StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

