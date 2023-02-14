StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at $214,329,401.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StepStone Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 441,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after buying an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 82,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,766. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

