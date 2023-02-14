Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading 1% Higher

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. 15,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 58,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 price target (down previously from C$3.52) on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$72.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

