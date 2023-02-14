Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $148.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

