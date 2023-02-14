Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $148.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
