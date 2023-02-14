Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $54.56 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.42 or 0.28638616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,455 coins and its circulating supply is 26,324,082,582 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

