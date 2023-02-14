Starname Trading Down 16.5% This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Starname has a total market cap of $462,159.70 and approximately $236.33 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.