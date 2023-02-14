Stargate Finance Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $102.20 million and approximately $37.17 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00429199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.19 or 0.28430942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

