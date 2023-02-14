Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Raised by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 194,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,514. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

