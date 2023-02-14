Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

SBEV stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 201.83% and a negative net margin of 137.88%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

