Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
SBEV stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 201.83% and a negative net margin of 137.88%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.