SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 135,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPI Energy Price Performance

SPI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

