Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

