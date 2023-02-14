Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
