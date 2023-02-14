SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading Up 1%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 69,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 97,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,246,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,023,000 after buying an additional 2,320,859 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2,292.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 221,302 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

