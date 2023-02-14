SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 37,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,765. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

