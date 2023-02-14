SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of RWR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

