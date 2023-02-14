SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 225,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

