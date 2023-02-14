SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
