SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.