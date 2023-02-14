Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

