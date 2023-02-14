Sourceless Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $142.87 million and $49.53 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00219930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680697 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

