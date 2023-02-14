SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 5,680,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,156,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,226.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,526 shares of company stock worth $965,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

