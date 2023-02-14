SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 5,680,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,156,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
